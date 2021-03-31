Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 260.57 ($3.40).

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 217.67 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 249.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.57. The stock has a market cap of £552.04 million and a P/E ratio of 15.15. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

