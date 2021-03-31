Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. 7,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,324. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.87.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

