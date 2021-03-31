ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 148.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,602,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 956,322 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 240,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,032,000.

TBF opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

