ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

PRQR traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,402. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

