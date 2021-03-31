Professional Planning Sells 39 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Professional Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 4.1% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 489,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $358.36. The company had a trading volume of 56,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $227.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.10 and a 200-day moving average of $339.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.