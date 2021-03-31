Professional Planning Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Professional Planning bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.36. The company had a trading volume of 293,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,772,135. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.78.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

