Professional Planning Makes New $318,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $189.88. 52,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,072. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

