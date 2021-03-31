Professional Planning Invests $585,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Professional Planning bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. 256,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,391,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $202.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

