Professional Planning Buys Shares of 4,025 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Professional Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,011,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,800. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.