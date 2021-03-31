Professional Planning Buys New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Professional Planning bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $148.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,828. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

