PRIZM (PZM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $585,819.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $15.62 million and $585,819.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000974 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,068,387 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.