Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $62.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PFG. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,678,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after buying an additional 575,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after buying an additional 228,753 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

