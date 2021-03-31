Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Prime Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.002.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Prime Financial Group alerts:

Prime Financial Group Company Profile

Prime Financial Group Limited provides integrated accounting and business advisory, wealth management, and capital advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, board advisory and business owner monitoring, management advisory, start up, small to medium enterprise advisory, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.