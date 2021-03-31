Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Prime Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.002.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Prime Financial Group Company Profile
