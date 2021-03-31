Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 92,807 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,795,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,807 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $186,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

REXR opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

