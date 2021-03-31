Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,802 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.60% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $159,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 200.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,551.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,149.27 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $611.82 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,128.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,113.81.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $916.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

