Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $169.55 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223,406 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.42% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $169,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,382,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.