Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $139.45 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 172.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $139,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $317.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.54.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

