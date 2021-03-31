Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 905,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Saia were worth $163,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Saia alerts:

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia stock opened at $232.16 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.67 and a 200-day moving average of $177.42.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.