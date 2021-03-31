Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

