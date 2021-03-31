Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.75 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

