Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 3%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $29.34. Approximately 4,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 148,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.70.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

