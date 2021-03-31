Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.
OTCMKTS:PSIX traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 3,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.62. Power Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.
Power Solutions International Company Profile
