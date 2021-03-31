Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

OTCMKTS:PSIX traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 3,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.62. Power Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems primarily in North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

