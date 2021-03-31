PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Posts Earnings Results

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%.

PolarityTE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 23,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,338,488. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolarityTE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $34,140.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

