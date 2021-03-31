Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in March

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the February 28th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.3 days.

Shares of RAMPF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311. Polaris Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

