Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Shares of PAZRF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.