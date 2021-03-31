Plains All American Pipeline’s (PAA) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAA. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $8.88 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 303,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

