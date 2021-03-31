Piper Sandler Weighs in on Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MSBI opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $278,964.44. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

