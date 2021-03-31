Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Business Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $218.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

