Piper Sandler Comments on Akouos, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akouos in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akouos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Get Akouos alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Akouos by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Akouos by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akouos by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Akouos by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Akouos by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.