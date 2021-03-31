Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PINS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.69.

PINS opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $4,488,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,204 shares of company stock worth $83,153,501.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after acquiring an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,502,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,189,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

