Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,970 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 510,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 291,590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 286,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after acquiring an additional 993,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. 182,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,993. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAA. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

