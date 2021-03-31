Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund comprises about 1.7% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,876 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 836,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,083. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

