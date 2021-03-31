Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $216,000 Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of PennantPark Investment worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNNT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 132,352 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 7,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.50 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

