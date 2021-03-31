Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $441,880,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 512.0% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 378,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after buying an additional 316,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the third quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 659,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,746,000 after buying an additional 270,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.11. The stock had a trading volume of 872,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,912,061. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $147.85 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.74.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

