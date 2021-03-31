Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

