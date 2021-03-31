PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Short Interest Up 125.7% in March

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PKO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 43,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,788 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $4,477,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 131,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

