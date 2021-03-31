Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Issues Earnings Results

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.