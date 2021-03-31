Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. 56,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. Phreesia has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Phreesia alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $3,836,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 430,271 shares of company stock worth $27,042,052 in the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.