Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $36.84. 379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,478. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $578,405.00. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $591,599.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,308 shares of company stock worth $8,017,040. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

