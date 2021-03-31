Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 1,293.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,027 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $51,928,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,311,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,874,000 after buying an additional 2,253,350 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after buying an additional 507,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,842,758. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

