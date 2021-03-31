PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTR. UBS Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

NYSE PTR opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. PetroChina has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities analysts expect that PetroChina will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 106,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth $3,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

