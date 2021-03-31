Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PSMMY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Persimmon stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

