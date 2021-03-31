Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Receives $51.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

PRGO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. 1,087,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $48,130,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 594,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

