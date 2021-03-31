Perlin (PERL) Reaches Market Cap of $86.02 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Perlin has a market capitalization of $86.02 million and $30.77 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00046857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,011.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00641016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00027030 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

