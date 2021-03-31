Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of December 15, 2020, it owned and operated 5 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

