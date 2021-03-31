Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

PSHG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 65,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,043. Performance Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of December 15, 2020, it owned and operated 5 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

