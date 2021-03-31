pEOS (PEOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $877.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 62.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. pEOS has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $877.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 519,063.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

