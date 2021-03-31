People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.