PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFSI. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 94,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,060,426.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $858,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 283,450 shares valued at $17,709,181. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

