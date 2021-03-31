Paul B. Manning Purchases 739,830 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRCA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
