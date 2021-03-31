Paul B. Manning Purchases 739,830 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRCA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

